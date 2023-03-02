Nintendo Announces ‘MAR10 Day’ Sales Coming to Switch and Games

Nintendo Canada has revealed its promotions for the upcoming “MAR10 Day”, or March 10, with new offerings for Switch consoles and sales on Mario games.

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications, in an issued statement.

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle

There’s going to be a Nintendo Switch console with Red Joy-Con controllers, plus a choice of a free Mario full game download ($79.99 CAD value) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie.

The bundle includes either Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for free. This goes on sale March 10 with a suggested retail price of $399.99 CAD from Nintendo and select retailers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4

Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC brings 8 new courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9. New Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups will debut, which include Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (Mario Kart debut), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway. Birdo will be a new playable character added to the game.

Select Mario Games on Sale

On March 10 at 12 a.m. PT until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, there will be deals on digital games and DLC:

Mario Party Superstars

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The second wave of the sale goes from March 24 until April 7:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

On March 9, select retailers will discount select Mario games for $25 off:

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit! will also be $40 off at select retailers.

“We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood,” added Pritchard.