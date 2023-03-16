Nintendo Switch Online’s March Update includes Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and More

Nintendo is adding four new retro titles to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. As part of the March update, players can now jump into two new Game Boy titles, a SNES game, and one additional NES game.

The newly introduced additions include fan favourites such as Kirby’s Dream Land 2, which first released in 1995. Additionally, the March game update includes 1991’s Game Boy game BurgerTime Deluxe from Data East. The studio’s 1993 title Side Pocket is also available alongside Namco’s arcade title Xevious.

Four classic #GameBoy, #SuperNES, and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Kirby’s Dream Land 2

☑️ BurgerTime Deluxe Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ SIDE POCKET NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

BurgerTime Deluxe – It’s a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

SIDE POCKET – You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes and get ready to rack ’n’ roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!

XEVIOUS – You are humanity’s last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS?

Nintendo Switch Online is a monthly subscription service available in Canada. Starting at $4.99/month or $24.99/year, players not only gain access to online play and cloud saves, but a vast library of classic Nintendo titles. This includes monthly support of NES titles, SNES games, Game Boy.

Nintendo also offers its $63.99 annual Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which adds even more titles to the library as well as access to occasional DLC. Early this month, Expansion Pack subscribers gained access to Metroid Fusion. However, the Expansion Pack isn’t required for the aforementioned titles.

All four games are available to play now.