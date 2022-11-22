Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update to Release on Nov. 28

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch Sports Golf update is set to release on November 28th and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series.

The official release date for the Golf Update was announced by Nintendo in a tweet posted earlier today:

Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee! The #NintendoSwitchSports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family!

With Nintendo Switch Sports, you can swing, kick, spike, and bowl your way to victory in a sports collection that will get the whole family moving.

You can play Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (Swordplay), using Joy-Con controllers, and with the forthcoming free update, you’ll be able to enjoy Golf too.

If you don’t own it already, you can grab a Nintendo Switch Sports Digital Code via Amazon for $49.99.

The physical version of the Nintendo Switch Sports ($64.99) game includes the Leg Strap accessory to use in Soccer. Or you can purchase the digital version at a lower price and buy the Leg Strap accessory separately.