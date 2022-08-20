‘No Evidence’ ArriveCAN App Causing Problems at Borders, Says Transport Minister

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra recently told the House of Commons transport committee that widespread claims of the ArriveCAN app increasing processing times at Canadian borders are unfounded — reports The National Post.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that ArriveCAN is causing any problems,” he told MPs. “ArriveCAN is actually helping process arrivals much faster and helping reduce congestion.”

Alghabra’s assertions come despite airlines, airports, and the actual agents that man Canada’s borders claiming the app is causing long lines and processing delays at borders and a significant percentage of people aren’t even using it.

Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, who represents Niagara Falls, and Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman said during the session that ArriveCAN should be axed.

“Sixty countries around the world have abandoned all air travel pandemic restrictions, including most of our European allies. So why does this government continue to cling to these restrictions, which only do a disservice and disincentivize travel to this country,” Baldinelli said.

The two MPs are joined by several business associations and border communities in demanding that ArriveCAN be scrapped. Businesses in the tourism sector, and especially those in border communities, have taken a marked fiscal hit as the ArriveCAN app has decreased traffic and increased wait times at borders.

Even though the feds admit the ArriveCAN app isn’t perfect, they seem adamant to continue using it. Ottawa previously admitted that the app sent false quarantine notifications to approximately 3% of travellers due to a glitch.

Some privacy experts have even raised concerns that ArriveCAN may violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Other articles in the category: News

