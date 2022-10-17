Nokia to Build New Ottawa Tech Hub with $72 Million in Government Funding

Nokia announced on Monday it will be building a new technology hub in Ottawa, Ontario, supported by government partnerships at the federal, provincial and municipal levels.

The Finnish company says it will tear down its existing Ottawa facility to build a new “world-leading, sustainable research and development (R&D) hub,” expected to bring 340 new jobs, expanding its total numbers in Ontario to 2,500 and help attract leading talent.

“Nokia is helping to drive Canada’s tech leadership. This world-class, sustainable R&D hub will be one of Nokia’s most dynamic developments – and I’m proud that it will benefit the people of Ottawa also. This is an exciting day. I want to express my appreciation to the local, provincial and national governments for working with us on this project,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, in a statement.

The Nokia project cost is at $340 million, but will get funding from three levels of government:

Government of Canada: up to $40 million CAD via its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF)

Government of Ontario: through Invest Ontario, will provide $30 million CAD

City of Ottawa: through Hydro Ottawa, will provide $2 million for control system upgrades

“The project we’re announcing will help connect Canadians to the jobs of today and tomorrow. It will bring economic benefits to the National Capital Region and stimulate Canada’s tech ecosystem. This is about building a strong economy and a better future for everyone,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

The federal government says the project will strengthen “Canada’s position as a leader in 5G and digital innovation.”

“This monumental investment from Nokia shows once again that there is no better place for businesses to grow and jobs to be created than here in Ontario. We are proud to work alongside our partners to secure hundreds more in demand, high-skill jobs for the Ottawa region and we welcome this long-term commitment from Nokia to our province, and our workers,” said Doug Premier of Ontario.

Nokia says construction will begin in 2023 and a targeted opening date is set for 2026, turning the company’s 26-acre campus at the Kanata North Business Park into a “sustainable, accessible mixed-use corporate, residential and commercial hub.”