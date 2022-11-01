Nomad Launches Super Slim iPhone 14 Case

Accessory maker Nomad has just announced the newest addition to its iPhone case lineup, the Super Slim iPhone 14 Case, which feels smooth and minimal in hand while offering a sleek layer of scratch protection.
At just 0.6mm, the Super Slim iPhone 14 Case is Nomad’s thinnest case yet. It promises to elevate the look and feel of your iPhone while maintaining its original form factor.
Super Slim is made of 50% post-industrial recycled material that is sleek and smooth yet grippy and durable.
“Using recycled materials brings us one step closer to achieving our sustainability goals,” notes the company. Available in Frost and Carbide, Super Slim has a semi-transparent matte finish that allows the color of your iPhone to show through.
Below are the highlights of the new Nomad Super Slim Case:
- 50% recycled materials
- Premium & grippy matte finish
- 360º coverage with chamfered cutouts for buttons and ports
- Raised camera bump for added protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Two color options: Carbide or Frost
- For every iPhone 14 model
The new Nomad Super Slim iPhone 14 Case is available to order now for US $29.95.
