Official BC Ferries App Launches for iPhone and Android

BC Ferries services the island communities on the west coast of British Columbia and there’s now an official app for iOS and Android.

Launched late last week, the official BC Ferries app lets you book sailings and manage your existing trips, check schedules plus current conditions.

After downloading the app to test it out, it appears to be the company’s website but tied into an app. It does make for quicker access to your bookings once you’ve signed in. Tapping an existing booking brings up the date, time and booking number plus a bar code to show at the terminal gate.

“Welcome to your ultimate travel resource for planning and booking personal ferry travel. Book sailings, manage your trips, and check schedules and current conditions in a flash with the BC Ferries app,” explains BC Ferries.

The mobile app only supports portrait view on a tablet and not landscape.

The BC Ferries app also supports push notifications and overall it’s much easier to navigate versus the company’s website on a mobile device.

BC Ferries has yet to bring back the buffet on its main routes between Vancouver and Victoria, after being shut down due to COVID-19. The former crown corporation that’s now a private company (that’s essentially government-run) still needs to bring back Wi-Fi to its ships, and options such as SpaceX Starlink should be considered.

Download links for the official BC Ferries app is below: