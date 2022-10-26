Ookla Speedtest Reveals How Fast iPhone 14, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Are

To find out how much faster Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices are, Ookla used its Speedtest Intelligence to look at the data from select countries during the first few weeks after launch.

Ookla compared how the iPhone 14 devices are performing against their iPhone 13 counterparts over 5G and how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is performing against the Galaxy Z Fold 3 over 5G.

Key takeaways from the testing include:

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 outperformed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in every country we surveyed except Australia, and performed about the same as the Fold3 in South Korea and Taiwan.
  • The new Apple iPhone 14 models outperformed their iPhone 13 counterparts in every country.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G modem whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the older Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have Apple A16 CPU chipsets, which are faster than the iPhone 13s, whereas the iPhone 14 has the Apple A15 CPU chipset.

Canadian consumers saw a moderate increase in 5G download speed if they upgraded their phone from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to the Fold 4, with the Fold 4 achieving a median download speed of 202.23 Mbps to the Fold 3’s 165.36 Mbps.

Upload speed remained relatively flat between the two models with the Fold 4 achieving 27.73 Mbps and the Fold 3 26.77 Mbps.

The new iPhone 14 models raced ahead of their iPhone 13 counterparts in Canada.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max achieved a median 5G download speed of 198.12 Mbps, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro (193.53 Mbps), and then iPhone 14 (189.85 Mbps). The iPhone 13 Pro Max was the fastest iPhone 13 model at 149.78 Mbps, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro (145.60 Mbps), and iPhone 13 (133.64 Mbps).

The iPhone 14 models were also faster for median upload speed ranging from 25.78 Mbps to 28.01 Mbps, whereas the iPhone 13 models ranged from 17.80 Mbps to 21.03 Mbps.

Ookla recommends Canadian iPhone 13 users should rush to their mobile operator to upgrade to a new iPhone 14 model.

