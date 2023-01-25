Oreo Takes a Plunge in the Metaverse With Oreoverse Announcement Ahead of New Cookie Launch

Steve Vegvari
Oreo is launching its very first Metaverse experience later this month in Canada. On January 30th, Oreo is launching its new limited-edition cookie, ‘The Most Oreo’ as well as an interactive digital Oreoverse world.

The Oreoverse is said to incorporate multiple levels of “cookie-themed games” where players have a chance to win prizes. Of the prizes is a grand prize of $25,000 CAD. The company reveals that the Oreoverse includes ‘Stack Stuf,’ a game where players can build their own Most Oreo. Another is dubbed ‘Rocket Stuf’ which pits players to inflate their own Most Oreo and hit targets in the sky. 

Once all levels are completed, the experience concludes when the player becomes the Most Oreo. In an appropriate fashion, the player is then dunked into a glass of milk. 

“We’re so excited to dunk into the Oreoverse and give our brand fans a new way to stay playful with a world built on the premise that anything is possible,” said Peter Verlinden, Brand Manager, Oreo. “The Most Oreo cookie and the Oreoverse give fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new Oreoverse world and play multiple levels of cookie-themed games and have a chance to win prizes.” 

Fans can being playing within the Oreoverse on January 20th either by using their Meta Quest headset or via mobile phones or PC. Oreoverse will be available within Meta Horizon Worlds or by visiting the Oreo website. The experience will be available in both English and French. This experience ends on April 30th, 2023.

The Most Oreo hits store shelves across Canada starting “early February.” 

