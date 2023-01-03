Ottawa Teen Arrested by RCMP for Twitter Threats

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has arrested a 19-year-old teenager from Ottawa for posting death and terrorism-related threats on Twitter.

On November 8, 2022, the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Ottawa was made aware of the tweets posted by Daniel Houde.

The threats targeted, Parliament Hill, the Department of Defense, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa.

“All threats to the public are taken seriously, including tweets on social media,” said S/Sgt Pascal Herbert. “This file demonstrates how communication between departments plays a key role in keeping our communities safe.”

Houde was taken into custody and released on conditions. He is charged with the following:

Terrorist Hoax contrary to sec. 83.231(1) of the Criminal Code (x4)

Knowingly utter a threat to cause death or bodily harm to a person, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. (x4), and

Knowingly utter a threat to burn, destroy and damage real property, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. (x4)

Houde will appear at Ottawa Provincial Court located at 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, ON., on January 18.