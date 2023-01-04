OtterBox Debuts OtterGrip Symmetry MagSafe Cases at CES

Otterbox has just announced its latest iPhone case innovation with OtterGrip Symmetry Series for MagSafe, which has also earned it the CES Innovation Award honor.
This new case delivers the best of both worlds with a built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility.
“OtterGrip showcases our commitment to innovation and evolution,” said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson.
“OtterGrip is designed to provide the convenience and comfort of a grip without complicating integration with the MagSafe ecosystem,” he added.
The OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series is easy to engage by pulling the grip platform away from the case.
The grip rotates 360-degrees for a comfortable and ergonmic angle for any hand or iPhone size. The case also continues the OtterBox legacy of trusted protection with a 3x MIL STD drop rating.
When the grip is retracted, the case is compatible with MagSafe accessories, such as OtterBox power banks, wallets and MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand.
OtterGrip comes in an array of colors, from classic black to cute iPhone case graphics. To learn more, visit this link.
