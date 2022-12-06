Peloton Debuts Motivation Languages

Inspired by the cultural continuum of Love Languages, Peloton has today announced the launch of Motivation Languages to help people motivate friends and family to get through the busy holiday season.

Peloton recently commissioned a five-market research study that found that nearly 81% of people prioritize their loved ones, with nearly half wishing they prioritized themselves during this demanding time of year.

The power of motivation, however, is undeniable with 7 out of 10 survey respondents saying they can accomplish anything if they are motivated.

Based on these findings, Peloton collaborated with psychiatrist, author of Real Self-Care, and founder of Gemma, Dr. Pooja Lakshmin MD, to identify the five global Motivation Languages.

The Motivation Languages are framed in five foundational categories:

Having Fun – You’re motivated by having fun and enjoying yourself, letting loose, relaxing, and having a good time. Achieving Goals – You’re motivated to perform your best, meet your goals, reach a new milestone, and feel the best you ever have. Building Community – You’re motivated by connecting with others, inviting friends and families to join, and encouraging you, working out is a collaborative experience. Positive Affirmations – You’re motivated by kindness, encouragement, and positivity that you give to yourself and share with others. Tough Love – You’re motivated by structure, strong words, and a no-BS attitude.

Motivation is at the heart of everything we do at Peloton,” said Peloton’s Matty Maggiacomo. “Understanding what inspires our Members is one of the most important parts of our job description.”

Additional survey findings for Canadians include:

56% of Canadians agree that the holidays are one of the most taxing workouts of the year

41% of Canadians exercise to prepare/motivate themselves for the holidays

39% of Canadians consider “having fun” as one of their top motivation languages to motivate themselves through the holiday season

Majority of Canadians say “having fun” (23%) and “achieving goals”(23%) are their top motivational languages when it comes to fitness

Peloton is now inviting people to give the #GiftofMotivation to their loved ones, in the Motivation Language that speaks to them, through a series of digital holiday cards.

Peloton’s holiday cards are available to download via Peloton’s Pinterest page and come with a 30-day free trial to the Peloton App.