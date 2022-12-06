Peloton Debuts Motivation Languages

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Inspired by the cultural continuum of Love Languages, Peloton has today announced the launch of Motivation Languages to help people motivate friends and family to get through the busy holiday season.

Peloton Holiday Inforgraphics CAN V1

Peloton recently commissioned a five-market research study that found that nearly 81% of people prioritize their loved ones, with nearly half wishing they prioritized themselves during this demanding time of year.

The power of motivation, however, is undeniable with 7 out of 10 survey respondents saying they can accomplish anything if they are motivated.

Based on these findings, Peloton collaborated with psychiatrist, author of Real Self-Care, and founder of Gemma, Dr. Pooja Lakshmin MD, to identify the five global Motivation Languages.

The Motivation Languages are framed in five foundational categories:

  1. Having Fun – You’re motivated by having fun and enjoying yourself, letting loose, relaxing, and having a good time.
  2. Achieving Goals – You’re motivated to perform your best, meet your goals, reach a new milestone, and feel the best you ever have.
  3. Building Community – You’re motivated by connecting with others, inviting friends and families to join, and encouraging you, working out is a collaborative experience.
  4. Positive Affirmations – You’re motivated by kindness, encouragement, and positivity that you give to yourself and share with others.
  5. Tough Love – You’re motivated by structure, strong words, and a no-BS attitude.

Motivation is at the heart of everything we do at Peloton,” said Peloton’s Matty Maggiacomo. “Understanding what inspires our Members is one of the most important parts of our job description.”

Matty Maggiacomo

Additional survey findings for Canadians include:

  • 56% of Canadians agree that the holidays are one of the most taxing workouts of the year
  • 41% of Canadians exercise to prepare/motivate themselves for the holidays
  • 39% of Canadians consider “having fun” as one of their top motivation languages to motivate themselves through the holiday season
  • Majority of Canadians say “having fun” (23%) and “achieving goals”(23%) are their top motivational languages when it comes to fitness

Peloton is now inviting people to give the #GiftofMotivation to their loved ones, in the Motivation Language that speaks to them, through a series of digital holiday cards.

Peloton’s holiday cards are available to download via Peloton’s Pinterest page and come with a 30-day free trial to the Peloton App.

Other articles in the category: News

Waze Releases Dedicated App for Cars with Google Built-in

Waze has today launched its first-ever dedicated app for cars, which will be available for select vehicles with Google built-in, starting with Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech. With this new experience, Renault drivers will have all Waze real-time routing, navigation and alerts, plus settings, preferences, and saved places, built into their car display....
Usman Qureshi
11 mins ago

‘Father of the iPod’ Unveils New Crypto Hardware Wallet

[caption id="attachment_386668" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Image: Ledger[/caption] Tony Fadell, a famed product designer and former Apple Senior VP who is credited as being the "father of the iPod," has come out of his rather quiet life of investing and writing books about his career to lead the development of hardware cryptocurrency wallets at Paris-based Ledger. Cryptocurrency...
Nehal Malik
23 mins ago

Apple Says App Store Pricing Can Now Start at $0.29 and Go Up to $14,000 CAD

Apple today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools. Developers can now set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more. In Canada, developers can now set the pricing as low...
Usman Qureshi
42 mins ago