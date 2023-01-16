Philadelphia Flyers Coach Stands by iPad Ban on Players

Usman Qureshi
6 mins ago

John Tortorella, the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, says he is standing by his ban on players looking at iPad replays on the team’s bench, reports TSN.

Phil

Tortorella banned the iPads after the team posted a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres one week ago, and during a stretch which has seen the team win seven of its past eight games.

The 64-year-old believes his decision is solely-focused on making the team improve.

“We’re not gonna have them,” Tortorella said after removing the screens ahead of Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

“We have a TV we can’t take out because it’s built right into the rink right by my feet, so if someone really needs something, we’ll have an ability to do that, but that’s going to be a tough sell.”

The ban also applies to coaches, who Tortorella says can ‘overcoach’ when replays are available, instead of dealing with real-time plays on the ice.

“I don’t give a flying s*** how I’m perceived because it’s my job to coach the team,” he added of those who have doubts about the iPad ban.

“We took the video off the bench,” Tortorella said after the win.

“We don’t have them on the bench anymore. I just want them worrying about the next shift. I think it is a major problem with us understanding momentums of the game.

You cannot understand momentums of the game if you are looking at the iPad all the time. So, we took them off. We are not even going to use them, so they watch the game and see what is next.”

The comments were made ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Washington Capitals, which they beat 3-1 on Saturday.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Cuts Back on Orders in Potential Blow to Chinese Suppliers

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Apple has cut back on orders citing weakening demand in a potential blow to its Chinese suppliers. Honda Precision, aka Foxconn, has recently finalized plans to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam. The world’s largest contract assembler plans to roll the...
Usman Qureshi
22 mins ago

New Apple MacBook Pro Model ‘A2779’ Discovered in Canadian Database

With rumours of Apple set to announce new products this week, we’re now seeing an unreleased MacBook Pro discovered in Canada, within the country’s Radio Equipment List database. The discovery by found by Montrealer Wade Penner on Monday morning, reports MacRumors. “New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved […]
Gary Ng
32 mins ago

Do You Also Think the iPhone’s Keyboard is Terrible?

In an article over at Tom’s Guide, editor Jordan Palmer shares his thoughts on how the iPhone’s keyboard is terribly slow and "horribly inaccurate,” even with iOS 16 on an iPhone 14 Pro. "The sluggishness is one of the first things I notice when I start typing,” says Palmer, who switched to an iPhone in...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago