Pinterest TV Launches in Canada in Time for the Holidays

Pinterest TV has launched in Canada, expanding outside of the U.S. where it debuted last year.

The new launch of Pinterest TV here brings what the company calls is its “first-ever live North American holiday shopping experience.”

Essentially, Pinterest TV lets creators and merchants offer live original video to offer up gift ideas for the holidays. Beginning on November 15 to 18, a new ‘Shop the Holidays on Pinterest TV’ will kick off, bringing 10 hours of daily programming in Canada and the U.S.

Pinterest says over sixty brands and four major North American publishers will be participating, with over 40 hours of shoppable content available. Each day will see a focus on a different category for shoppers.

The ‘Shop the Holidays’ Program Schedule is below:

November 15th – Food and Festivities

Dig into the first day of shoppable fun with The Bay, Fable, Apartment Therapy and a six-hour stream in collaboration with Tastemade, featuring beloved cuisine creators and deals on indie food brands.

November 16th – Home and Decor

Deck the halls with Red Land Cotton, exclusive holiday wreath ideas and a three-hour evening takeover with Wayfair, featuring deals and curated design tips from Pinterest’s own Live Shopping hosts.

November 17th – Beauty and Fashion

Shop Nudestix, Jenny Bird, Theraface and more with an extra-special gifting curation from the editors at Allure Magazine.

November 18th – Gift Guides

Finding the ideal gift for everyone will be easy this year. Tune in to shop from indie Canadian brands like LOHN candles, The Silk Labs, alongside Canadian retailer The Bay, and find curated ideas from editors at The Kit and Glamour.

“On Pinterest, shopping is about inspiration and over time, we expect to make every product that a user encounters on Pinterest, shoppable. Pinterest TV is the next iteration of our vision to enhance shopping surfaces and help Pinners find the products they’re looking for. We have become the home of digital-taste-based shopping and Pinterest TV makes this experience even more personal,” said Nadine Zylstra, Global Head of Programming and Original Content, in an issued statement.

According to Pinterest, since launching in the U.S. last year, Pinterest TV has seen over 2 million minutes of livestream watch time, with over 900 creators and brands participating live.

You can access Pinterest TV within the company’s mobile app by simply tapping the TV icon in the upper left corner of the Pinterest app.