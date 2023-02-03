Pioneer CD/DVD Drives Not Working on macOS 13.2

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Users who have updated their Macs to last month’s macOS 13.2 release are reporting that their Pioneer CD/DVD drives are no longer working (via MacRumors).

Macos

Apparently, the latest version of macOS Ventura is not compatible with Pioneer’s lineup of USB-connected CD, DVD, and Blu-ray drives for the Mac.

Apple rolled out macOS 13.2 with support for new Security Keys for Apple ID, as well as a handful of performance and bug fixes.

However, the update seems to break Mac’s compatibility with Pioneer disc drives as a growing number of users are complaining about the issue.

Pioneer

Pioneer has already acknowledged the problem and is currently investigating the issue.

“We have confirmed that our optical drives are not recognized by macOS Ventura 13.2 released by Apple on January 23, 2023,” reads Pioneer’s website.

“We are currently investigating this symptom. We would like to ask our customers who are using our optical drives to refrain from updating to macOS Ventura 13.2.”

The exact cause of the issue is unknown at this time, with Apple yet to issue an official comment regarding the matter.

