Buy PlayStation 5 on Amazon Canada Now Before it Sells Out

Still trying to find a PlayStation 5? Looks like a batch has now hit Amazon.ca.

You can embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the Sony PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarok bundle, available now back in stock on Amazon Canada ($729.96).

In God of War, Kratos returns in this critically acclaimed game. As his vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, he seeks a quiet life in an unfamiliar land.

Kratos mentors and protects his son Atreus as powerful forces threaten to disrupt the new life he has created in this world of Norse mythology.

This PS 5 Console (Disc Edition) God of War bundle includes:

PlayStation 5 console

DualSense™ wireless controller

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB cable

Printed materials

ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (Pre-installed game)

God of War Ragnarök full game voucher

You can click here to order the PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle now before it sells out.