PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Downloads: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot

October is right around the corner and as such, PlayStation has revealed the three new PlayStation Plus games for the month. From Tuesday, October 4th until Monday, October 31st, subscribers can redeem Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot.

For the uninitiated, PlayStation launched a new tiered system to its PlayStation Plus service. Starting at $11.99/month, players can subscribe to either the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium tiers to gain access to online support, cloud saves, retro games, and of course, new monthly games to redeem and own as long as a subscription is maintained. As always, it’s strongly recommended to redeem the games when available even if you have no intention of playing them right away.

Here is a better look at the three games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers next month:

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4 and PS5)

Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. One you’ve raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try.

Injustice 2 (PS4)

The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman’s regime. You’ll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

Superhot (PS4)

Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.

It’s worth noting that the September PlayStation Plus games (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Toem) are available until October 3rd.

PlayStation is still remaining quiet on the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog additions for October. Since launching its new tiered service, PlayStation adds monthly new games for the Extra and Premium tiers. However, PlayStation notes that they will be “announced later this month.”