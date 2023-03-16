PlayStation Plus March 2023 Free Games: Uncharted, Tchia, and More

Sony has just revealed additions to its lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, which will be available to download on Tuesday March 21.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog March 2023 will be available only to the PS Plus Extra and Premium members.

For those who aren’t familiar, PlayStation Plus is Sony’s monthly subscription service that starts at $11.99 per month in Canada.

Available in three tiers (Essential, Extra, and Premium), subscribers gain access to online services, cloud saves, and much more. For Extra and Premium subscribers, Sony also introduces exclusive titles to check out each month.

This month’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog includes Tchia, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Experience Naughty Dog’s thrilling, cinematic storytelling and the iconic franchise’s largest blockbuster action set pieces.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes critically acclaimed, globe-trotting single player exploits from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered in stunning detail for the PS5 with improved visuals and framerate.

Tchia

Climb, glide, swim and sail around a vast and beautiful archipelago inspired by New Caledonia in this physics-driven adventure game.

Take Tchia on a heartfelt adventure and meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction is a highly replayable 3-player tactical co-op first-person shooter.

Each incursion into the alien containment zone is unique thanks to the game’s dynamic variables and unpredictable, deadly challenges.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant.

Feel the power of your supernatural skills firsthand with unique haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for every combat ability an explore a rain-soaked Tokyo stunningly rendered by PS5’s next-gen ray tracing technology.

Life Is Strange: True Colors

In this emotional, narrative-led adventure game a unique power is the key to solving a thrilling mystery.

Alex Chen always thought her long-suppressed ability was a curse. With the psychic power of Empathy, she can detect and manipulate the emotions of those around her.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse.

Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.

More free games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog include: