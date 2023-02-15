PlayStation’s Official Teardowns of PSVR2 Gives Further Insight on the Headset [Video]

Ahead of the launch of PlayStation VR2, Sony has debuted two official teardown videos, providing further insights into the technology. Eager fans and players can now take a look at how the PSVR2 headset works in tandem with the new Sense controllers before getting their hands on it on February 22nd.

The first video is conducted by Takeshi Igarashi, who works for PlayStation’s Peripheral Design team. Igarashi designed the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller as well. The five-minute-long video shows Igarashi unveiling the PSVR2’s tracking technology, which differs quite greatly from the original PSVR headset.

According to Igarashi, the new Sense controllers are designed with a series of IR LEDs running along the circular rim of the controllers. In total, there are 14 IR LEDs underneath the Sense controller’s covers and three on other components. These infrared lights are used by the VR headset’s tracking camera to detect the controller’s position and orientation,” Igarashi explains.

PSVR2 no longer requires the need of a PlayStation Camera to read where the controllers and the player are. Instead, the new headset has four cameras that are able to read and track the IR LEDs for more accurate hand tracking. “The LEDs have been placed in optimal locations to ensure they are accurately detected no matter what direction the controller is facing,” Igarashi goes on to state. The video continues to highlight five touch sensors integrated into the controller, as well as the adaptive trigger, which mimics the feel of the DualSense’s trigger.

A second teardown video was also released, this time focusing on the PSVR2 headset. Curated by Takamasa Araki from the Mechanical Design team, the video shows some of the intregal design structures of the headset.

This video is a bit more elaborate as Araki walks us through how the team made a balanced and symmetrical component structure so as to not through off the feel of the unit. Additionally, Araki discusses the cooling system and optics of PSVR2.

One of the more compelling aspects of the video is Araki going over PSVR2’s IR sensor. The headset features an attachment sensor which “emits infrared light and analyzes the strength of the light reflected back to determine the distance from your face,” he says. “It detects whether or not the user is wearing the PSVR2.”

If you are purchasing PSVR2 in the future or already have your headset preordered, it’s highly recommended you check out both videos as they contain a lot of neat information that’d otherwise go under the radar. For more on the headset, check out our hands-on coverage from January.