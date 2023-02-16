Plex Launches New Skip Credits Feature

Plex has just introduced a brand new Skip Credits feature, which works much like Skip Intro and lets you skip directly to mid-credits or post-credits scenes.

Credit detection works for both TV shows and movies. When the credits start to roll, you get the option to skip them with a single click.

The developers have worked hard on a machine learning algorithm to make sense of several inputs to come up with a reliable set of markers when credits begin and end.

“It’s a tricky problem, and there may still be some cases where it doesn’t go exactly to plan, but those cases should be few and far between,” they say.

This feature works automatically for all the content in our streaming library, but if you’re a Plex Pass user looking to get started on your own library.

You can trigger end credit detection for individual items by performing an “Analyze,” and your entire library will gradually be analyzed automatically.

Plex Pass holders can now enable Skip Credits for their personal media collection. So if you’ve been on the fence, maybe it’s time to finally make that upgrade.