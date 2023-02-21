The Pokémon Company to host Pokémon Presents Live Stream on February 27th

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

The Pokémon Company is hosting the first Pokémon Presents live stream event next week on February 27th. The parent company behind our favourite pocket monsters reveals the event will be in collaboration with Pokémon Day 2023.

On Twitter, The Pokémon Company revealed that the official Pokémon YouTube channel will be hosting the Pokémon Presents on Monday, February 27th. The event will kickstart at 9 AM ET/6 PM ET. Additionally, it’s been revealed that the event will be roughly 20 minutes in length.

As for what will be revealed and shown during the event is still anyone’s guess. Given that it’s being made in part for Pokémon Day 2023, it’s likely that there’s at least one big announcement to be made during the event.

Last year, The Pokémon Company held an early-year live stream to announce updates and additional content for Pokémon Legends Arceus. It was also during this live stream that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were officially announced. Additionally, additive content for Pokémon GO, Pokémon Masters EX, and Pokémon Unite was revealed.

It stands to reason that next week’s Nintendo Direct-style showcase will follow a similar pattern. Given that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold quite well since its launch in November, it’s likely The Pokémon Company will be eager to launch some DLC for the games. Pokémon Masters EX and Pokémon Unite are also obvious titles to get a bit of love during the stream too.

This month’s Nintendo Direct revealed that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch Online. A question that has been on the minds of many players is what this means for classic Pokémon titles. Pokémon Red and Blue were iconic not only for springboarding the franchise’s popularity but for driving mass popularity across Nintendo’s handhelds. There’s also reason to believe that Pokémon Gold and Silver may end up getting the Let’s GO treatment.

Thankfully, there’s less than a week to speculate as all will be answered shortly. Are you excited about this upcoming Pokémon Presents?

