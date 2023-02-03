Nintendo’s Top Canadian Executive Details a Successful 2022

Nintendo of Canada’s GM Susan Pennefather shared her company’s successes in 2022 and what’s in store for the next year, in an interview with the Financial Post.

“We’re so proud that the Nintendo Switch and our IP (intellectual property) resonate really strongly with Canadians,” Susan said when asked how she felt bout the last 12 months.

“2022 was another blockbuster year for Nintendo, particularly in Canada,” She said. “We just set a new record as the number one selling video game hardware system for the fifth consecutive year.”

When asked what Nintendo really wants to accomplish in Canada, she replied: “Our goal at Nintendo of Canada is to deliver Nintendo’s mission, which is to create smiles. Canada has two official languages, two very distinct markets, so we have the opportunity to do this twice over.”

She also talked about Nintendo Switch online, the company’s subscription service that now has tens of millions of subscribers.

“Nintendo Switch Online’s success has been rooted in our IP. It gives many of us a chance to relive the magic of our childhood.”

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, despite being seven years old, still remains a favourite in the top 10 games sold monthly.

You can catch the full interview on the source page here.