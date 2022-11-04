Prime Video to Stream ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ in Canada

Amazon has announced Prime Video will exclusively stream The Continental, a prequel series based on the action franchise, John Wick.

The Continental will stream on Prime Video in Canada, confirmed the company in an email, along with areas outside the U.S., Middle East and Israel in 2023.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, The Continental is “told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise – a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant). Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel – a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

Mel Gibson will join The Continental as Cormac, while Ayomide Adegun will portray a young Charon; Ben Robson will be Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain will be playing Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; Nhung Kate as Yen; and Peter Greene will play Uncle Charlie.

“The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade” said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video, in a statement. “We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters.”

John Wick films have grossed almost $600 million globally to date with each new film outperforming the previous. The newest John Wick: Chapter Four is set to release in theatres on March 24, 2023.

“We’re delighted to partner with Prime Video, which is always a world-class home for our properties,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer, in a statement. “The Continental promises to be one of the major streaming events of 2023, and it will be a perfect fit for Prime Video’s global audience as the John Wick franchise continues to grow. This deal wouldn’t have been possible without Agapy Kapouranis and Chase Brisbin and their talented counterparts at Prime Video, who crafted a multifaceted agreement that reflects today’s evolving marketplace.”

