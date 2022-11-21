Readdle Black Friday Deals: 50% off PDF Expert Premium and More

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

The Black Friday sales and discounts on Readdle Productivity Apps for 2022 have just gone live, including 50% off your first annual subscription with PDF Expert.

Black Friday Post 02

“We want to help people build focus, strong organization skills, and flawless multi-tasking during one of the busiest times of the year,” notes Kyiv, Ukraine-based Readdle. “Our mission is to make productivity stress-free and easy, whilst providing the most advanced apps in this category.”

50% off PDF Expert Premium Black Friday Deal

PDF Expert is the ultimate PDF app that lets you easily do any PDF task. Get 50% off your first annual subscription.

The app provides you with desktop-class PDF editing and is delightfully easy to use. Edit the text and images, merge PDFs, fill & sign documents, and much more.

3-Month Trial for Scanner Pro Plus

Go digital with Scanner Pro and get all your scans in order. New users can enjoy a free trial today for an exclusive extended period of 3 months.

Scanner Pro Plus allows you to create a cloud archive and store important documents. Recognize 25+ languages in OCR and create professional-looking scans.

3-Month Trial for Documents Plus

Existing users can enjoy 3 months of free access to all Documents capabilities.

Documents gives you the superpowers to do what you want with your files. Read ePUBs, open ZIP files, edit PDFs, and download videos.

You can grab these exclusive Readdle Black Friday deals until December 2.

