Reddit is Down But a Fix is Coming and Issue Identified

Reddit’s website and mobile apps went down for the count on Tuesday just after noon PDT. The website stopped loading pages only to say, “something went wrong. Just don’t panic.”

The subsequent message, “sorry, we couldn’t load posts for this page” also showed for users.

Reddit said it started investigating the issue and less than an hour later it said, “We’ve identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix.”

As of 2:43pm PDT, Reddit added, “We’ve identified a fix which may take some time to implement, in the meantime ready your bananas 🍌 (or eat them!).”