Reddit Recap for 2022 Reveals the Most Popular Content in Canada

The annual Reddit Recap is here and for 2022 and the most popular posts, communities and more on the site have been revealed, with data for Canada available as well.

“With more than 100,000 active communities from around the world across Reddit, there are a lot of conversations happening in any given moment. So we jump in our very own wayback machine to provide insight into 2022’s most memorable moments, highlight our most active communities, and reveal the biggest conversation drivers on Reddit and beyond,” said Reddit on Thursday.

As of November 2022, Reddit saw a total of over 430 million posts, up 14% versus last year, while there were 2.5 billion comments, up 7% year-over-year.

The most upvoted post in Canada was this one in the subreddit r/interestingasfuck, followed by the completion of this post in r/place, the collaborative digital canvas of the Canadian flag.

The most-viewed categories on Reddit for 2022 were entertainment, gaming, news / education, family / relationships and sports.

The most-viewed community on Canada was r/amitheasshole, which also was number one overall on Reddit as well. In second place was r/AskReddit.

Reddit said their “break the internet” moment was the re-launch of r/place, which saw over 10.4 million Reddit users from 236 countries and territories contribute over 160 million tiles (over 5.9 million tiles per hour) to create a collaborative digital canvas, which was viewed over 157 million times. This all took place in just 87 hours.

Reddit shared with use some Canadian-specific data from its annual recap, which you can check out below…

Most-viewed communities in Canada:

r/amitheasshole r/askreddit r/worldnews r/nba r/personalfinancecanada r/canada r/antiwork r/hockey r/vancouver r/ontario

Most-engaged communities in Canada:

r/askreddit r/canada r/worldnews r/amitheasshole r/ontario r/personalfinancecanada r/hockey r/ottawa r/teenagers r/vancouver

Most-upvoted posts in Canada:

Most-upvoted AMAs in Canada:

r/movies: Hello, I’m Nicolas Cage and welcome to Ask Me Anything r/iama: I am Jon Stewart, host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV, and I’m here to talk with you about the stock market. AMA! r/iama: I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and author of “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.” Ask Me Anything. r/iama: I’m LeVar Burton, host of LeVar Burton Reads. AMA! r/canada: We’re The Tragically Hip, and we’re doing our first ever AMA in r/Canada today 1PM EST

Some of our favourite memories out of Canada, according to Reddit:

Reddit says its Recap 2022 methodology was pulled from general data from January 1 to October 23, 2022. The most upvoted posts and AMAs were pulled from January 1 to November 22, 2022.