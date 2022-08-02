New Eve Aqua Launches with HomeKit and Now Matter Support

Eve Systems has just announced the launch of a redesigned and re-engineered Eve Aqua, its award-winning smart irrigation controller with Apple HomeKit technology.

The Eve Aqua smart water controller activates your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and shuts off automatically.

You can set schedules quickly in the Eve app, and let Eve Aqua take care of watering your garden and patio plants automatically, without requiring an internet connection.

The new Eve Aqua builds on its predecessor by incorporating new design choices both internally and externally that add to form and function.

Reimagined in a sleek new design, and equipped with a quiet, fast and reliable magnetic valve – the all-new #EveAqua is here! Effortlessly automate quickly and easily. Activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button.https://t.co/II0uQNJtge #Thread pic.twitter.com/IRjnlb7fYd — Eve (@meeteve) August 2, 2022

The redesigned Eve Aqua brandishes a space grey body and matte black front. It replaces previous onboard mechanisms with a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to ensure improved durability.

“Eve Aqua looks gorgeous and makes smart gardening easy, safe and joyful,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “Thread eliminates the need for a digital bridge, while the brass faucet adapter ensures a rock-solid physical connection. And of course, our beautiful Eve app brings it all together, making scheduling, and monitoring consumption, a breeze.”

Eve Aqua is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as Gardena – plus it offers 7 watering periods.

Below are the technical specifications of the third-generation Eve Aqua:

Requirements: iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS. Controlling this HomeKit-enabled product automatically and away from home requires a HomePod or an Apple TV

Thread: ¾ in

Operating Range: 4 °C – 50 °C / 39 °F – 122 °F

Pressure: Min 1 bar / 14.5 psi – Max 5 bar / 72.5 psi

IPX4 Water Resistance

UV Protection

Power: 2x Replaceable AA Batteries

Wireless Connection: Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread

Dimensions: 77 x 95 x 128 mm / 3.03 x 3.74 x 5.04 in

The third generation of Eve Aqua is available today for USD $149.95 / CAD $219.95 from the Eve Store and later from Amazon and the Apple Store online.