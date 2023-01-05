How to Remove Duplicates in Photos on iPhone and iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy new tutorial on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can quickly find and remove duplicates from your iPhone’s photo library.
Starting in iOS 16, the Photos app identifies duplicate photos and videos in your photo library in the Duplicates album. You can then merge these duplicate photos and videos to save space and clean up your library.
Here’s how the feature works on iPhone and iPad
Tap Albums, then tap Duplicates below Utilities.
Duplicate photos and videos appear next to each other.
Tap Merge to combine the duplicates, then tap Merge Items.
Merging combines the highest quality version and all of the relevant data across the duplicates and keeps that one in your library.
The remaining duplicates are moved to the Recently Deleted album.
If you don’t have any duplicate photos or videos in your library, the Duplicates album doesn’t appear.
Watch the following video to see how you can quickly merge or remove any duplicate photos in your iPhone.
Apple recently shared another handy video on its Apple Support channel on YouTube, explaining how users can pair their Apple Watch with their iPhone and set it up. "Have your iPhone ready and follow these simple steps to get up and running with your new Apple Watch," reads Apple's description for the video. Before beginning, make...
Apple recently shared another handy video on its Apple Support channel on YouTube, explaining how iPhone and iPad users can set up an Apple ID for a child and add them to a Family Sharing group. "As a parent or guardian, you can create an Apple ID for your child, add them to your Family...
Canada’s men’s national team is set to play its last match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. After losing to Croatia 4-1 on Sunday and being eliminated from advancing at the tournament, the Canadian team will be playing for just pride. How to watch Canada versus Morocco at the World Cup 2022 live? […]