Rogers Preferred Program Plan Deal: $50/month with 40GB Data

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

The Rogers Preferred Program (RPP) offers corporate members and organizations a discount for their employees, and the latest promo for September 2022 is offering a $50/month Infinite plan with 40GB of data.

According to iPhone in Canada readers, this $50/month plan is normally $75/month, so you’re saving $25 every month. The discount is available until you change your plan and does not expire.

Rogers sent out a text message from ‘4735’ today and said the $50/40GB plan includes shareable data. “Hurry, this offer ends soon!”, reads the message.

We’ve seen a $50/20GB Rogers RPP promo before, but $50/40GB is new to our eyes.

Rogers Infinite plans offer 5G data speeds, along with unlimited calls and texts. After you exhaust your initial data bucket, speeds are throttled to 512 Kbps.

Currently, the Rogers website advertises an entry Infinite plan at $85 for 25GB of data. The next higher-up plan is $95 for 45GB of data. So at $50 for 40GB of data, this RPP promo is not bad. You may want to check your text messages if your settings are set to block unknown senders.

How else can you get this plan? Check with your employer to see if they are an RPP member, then reach out to your local rep to see if you can switch to this plan.

If you received this text message from Rogers, you can switch to the plan right away by chatting with the company via Facebook Messenger as a faster way to jump on it, as noted by our tipster.

