Samsung Says Galaxy Fold Devices are its ‘Secret Weapons’

Samsung VP Bryan Choi has said in an interview with The Times that the latest Galaxy Fold devices will be the company’s “secret weapons” in its fight to capture a share of the high-end mobile market.

Choi said Samsung’s strategy is to make the range of foldable devices a “mainstream product, with sales equal to or greater than the Galaxy Note.” He also claimed that “one in five Fold customers have switched from another brand, more than half of them from Apple”.

“In a homogenous market of black touchscreen rectangles, it makes sense for Samsung to have products for users that want something that stands out from the crowd,” Choi added.

Conor Pierce, who runs Samsung’s mobile division for the UK and Ireland, says that Britain as “a lighthouse market,” suggesting that success here can mean success further afield.

Samsung’s internal data states that the foldables market is “booming” in the UK, up 700% year-on-year but it does not say from what base.

Away from phones, for Pierce, a big opportunity to steal Apple’s lunch will come with the rise of the “connected” home, linking devices together, supported by the popularity of Samsung TVs. “That’s an untapped opportunity for us. It is quite complex because there are a lot of players and the more players there are, the greater the innovation.

Analysts believe it is unlikely that Apple will launch a folding phone any time soon. For this year, the company has reportedly ordered 95 million phones, an increase of 5% compared to the iPhone maker’s prior target.