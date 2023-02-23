Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series to Get Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Samsung and Natural Cycles are partnering to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch 5 Series.

Watch 5

The new Cycle Tracking feature will use key fertility indicators and body temperature readings provided by the Galaxy Watch 5’s BioActive Sensor.

Data will then be used to determine each user’s unique fertility status, providing a more holistic understanding of their wellbeing.

The Natural Cycles app is powered by a proprietary algorithm that uses body temperature and other indicators to determine each user’s unique fertility status.

“As a company that’s grounded in science and technology, we are excited to partner with Samsung to deliver a premium experience that pushes women’s wellness forward,” said Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, CEO of Natural Cycles.

Measure temperature on Galaxy Watch 5

Consumers can now “easily track their menstrual cycle right from their wrist, combining Natural Cycles’ innovative fertility technology with Samsung’s superior temperature sensor,” highlighted Samsung VP Hon Pak.

“This is another demonstration of Samsung’s open collaboration philosophy with other industry leaders to create better wellness experiences,” Pad added.

The new skin temperature-based Cycle Tracking will be available through the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch 5 series in 32 markets, including Canada.

