Samsung Launches Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy A54 5G in Canada

Samsung announced two products in Canada today, the Galaxy Book3 360 and Galaxy A54 5G smartphone.

The Galaxy Book3 360 is a laptop with 13.3-inch display that has a convertible form factor with S Pen functionality. The screen can be flipped around turning it into a tablet.

You can purchase the Galaxy Book3 360 today starting at $1,499 CAD for the entry model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

An upgraded version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $1,899 CAD. “Due to extraordinary demand, this model will take up to 3-4 weeks to ship,” says the Samsung website.

Galaxy A54 5G Smartphone

The Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and improved viewing in outdoor sunlight, 32MP front camera, and improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) for videos.

Advanced editing tools let users edit shadows and reflections for the first time on a Galaxy A series device.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in Awesome Graphite in Canada starting April 14, 2023, from $589 CAD MSRP.