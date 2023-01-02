Samsung Unveils Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD Display at CES

Samsung today unveiled its new Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor lineups at CES 2023, including the revolutionary Neo G9, the world’s first single monitor with dual UHD resolution.

Neo G9

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (G95NC) lets gamers see new levels of detail with an unparalleled field of view.

The gaming monitor delivers 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen for the first time.

The monitor’s 1000R curved 57” screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification to deliver superior imaging.

The Matte Display reduces light reflection on the screen, minimizing distractions during the most intense gaming sessions. The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz.

“We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale,” said Samsung VP Hoon Chung.

“CES is the perfect place to showcase our innovations that can take not only gamers but also graphic designers or TV fans to the next level while providing personalized experiences across a range of integrated smart apps.”

Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is the latest addition to Samsung’s Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio.

The Odyssey OLED G9’s screen supports 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters.

For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

Other notable Samsung announcements at CES 2023 include the ViewFinity S9 and the Smart Monitor M8.

