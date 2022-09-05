Samsung Rolling Out New Features for Older Foldables as Part of One UI 4.1.1 Update

Samsung is launching new features to its older foldable as part of the company’s rollout of One UI 4.1.1. Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices will now support new multitasking gestures, a new taskbar, display optimizations, and more.

Samsung first introduced One UI 4.1.1 when it launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, as The Verge reports, One UI 4.1.1 is based on Android 12L and is launching globally to Samsung’s older foldable devices. Thus, more users will be able to access the new features Samsung has implemented. The One UI 4.1.1 update should be accessible over the course of the week on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Once enabled and installed, One UI 4.1.1 introduces a new two-finger multitasking gesture. This feature helps users swap between full-screen and split-screen views. Additionally, Samsung’s new taskbar feature supports the ability to switch between applications and drag-and-drop apps. This creates a split-screen view effect for more effective multitasking. In addition, users of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are able to now adjust settings, make calls, and use voice-to-text to reply to texts from the cover screen. Selfies are also able to be taken with the main camera using the Rear Cam Selfie feature.

As of now, it’s only the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that will have access to One UI 4.1.1 as part of this rollout. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 are expected to also receive similar benefits. However, Samsung has not clarified when these devices will receive support for the latest software.

Similarly, One UI Watch 4.5, which first launched with the Galaxy Watch 5 series is coming to Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. New watch faces and QWERTY keyboard support will come to the older models of Samsung’s wearables. However, Samsung has yet to announce when this update will be available.