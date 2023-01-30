Samsung SmartThings iOS App Gets Matter Support

Samsung is taking the next step to increase access to smart tech as Matter-enabled devices can now be controlled through the SmartThings iOS app.

For those who aren’t familiar, SmartThings is a powerful remote control for your smart home. Using the iOS app, you can manage your home settings without even getting up from the couch.

SmartThings is compatible with 100s of smart home brands, including Ring, Nest, and Philips Hue. It also lets you control your smart devices using voice assistants including Google Assistant.

SmartThings showcased its Matter-certified products at CES this year, which featured the SmartThings Station, a smart home hub, and a charging port.

There are currently millions of people in more than 200 countries accessing SmartThings technology daily to create automations, and control facets of their smart homes via the SmartThings App and through a range of Samsung products such as phones, TVs, and digital appliances. SmartThings offers the most flexible amount of protocols, including the new IoT standard, Matter.

The SmartThings Android App received Matter support in 2022, and now, the functionality is available in the latest version of SmartThings iOS app as well.