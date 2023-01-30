Samsung SmartThings iOS App Gets Matter Support

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Samsung is taking the next step to increase access to smart tech as Matter-enabled devices can now be controlled through the SmartThings iOS app.

Smartthings

For those who aren’t familiar, SmartThings is a powerful remote control for your smart home. Using the iOS app, you can manage your home settings without even getting up from the couch.

SmartThings is compatible with 100s of smart home brands, including Ring, Nest, and Philips Hue. It also lets you control your smart devices using voice assistants including Google Assistant.

SmartThings showcased its Matter-certified products at CES this year, which featured the SmartThings Station, a smart home hub, and a charging port.

There are currently millions of people in more than 200 countries accessing SmartThings technology daily to create automations, and control facets of their smart homes via the SmartThings App and through a range of Samsung products such as phones, TVs, and digital appliances.

SmartThings offers the most flexible amount of protocols, including the new IoT standard, Matter.

The SmartThings Android App received Matter support in 2022, and now, the functionality is available in the latest version of SmartThings iOS app as well.

Other articles in the category: News

Netflix Brings ‘Kids Mystery Box’ to Android Devices

Netflix has just confirmed that its Kids Mystery Box feature is now available on Android devices for all members worldwide. For those who aren’t familiar, the feature provides a “fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films”. The feature basically picks a random show or movie for kids to watch....
Usman Qureshi
19 mins ago

M1 Max vs M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel Max Tech have just shared a performance comparison video of the M1 Max and the new M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro. The comparison also highlights the High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which maximizes performance in intensive sustained workloads like 8K color grading. You can use High-Power Mode...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago

AirPods Enclosures Now Being Made in India

The Indian unit of Apple supplier Jabil Inc. has started exporting plastic enclosures for the AirPods to China and Vietnam, where the wireless earphones are assembled (via Bloomberg). Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication notes that Apple’s India output has thus far been limited to the iPhone, but now, AirPods are also being partially...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago