SaskTel infiNET Expanding to 48 More Rural Communities

SaskTel announced on Wednesday its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative has reached phase six, detailing 48 more communities set to get its infiNET internet service.

Phase six is set to begin in 2023 and 2024, with all 48 communities set to get access to fibre gigabit internet by the end of March 2025.

“A key part of our government’s plan to build a stronger Saskatchewan is to invest in the infrastructure that will allow our province to continue to grow and prosper,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

“Through the Rural Fibre Initiative, SaskTel is expanding their advanced fibre optic broadband network to towns and villages across Saskatchewan, and ensuring more families and businesses have access to the same online resources, tools, and opportunities as those living in larger urban centres,” continued Morgan.

Smaller communities such as the Village of Borden will get access to fibre Internet. “This new infrastructure will help us attract new businesses and residents to Borden and help those already living and working in Borden to expand their earning and learning potential,” said Jamie Brandrick, Mayor of the Village of Borden.

Here are the 48 communities below:

SaskTel’s Rural Fibre initiative will eventually expand fibre internet to 110,000 homes and businesses in over 130 rural communities, and once complete will bring the infiNET network to nearly 80% of all households in Saskatchewan.