Factory Sealed 2007 iPhone Sells for Record $63,356 USD

For the second time in the last four months, a 2007 factory-sealed first-edition iPhone sold for a new record price of $63,356 at the LCG Winter Premier Auction.

Originally released at retail on June 29, 2007, for $599, the original iPhone included 8 GB of storage, a touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser.

Here’s the backstory behind the iPhone selling for the new record price.

In 2007, when the consigner landed a management job at PetSmart her friends gifted her the phone. But she already had three phone lines with Verizon. So she put the phone away and forgot about it.

She considered selling it a few times over the years and in 2019, she appeared on the Treasure Hunt segment of the syndicated television show “The Doctor & The Diva” during which Dr. Lori appraised it for $5,000.

“It is clear that the market is still strong across many different pop-culture and vintage collectible categories as our average sale prices were consistent with previous events,” said Mark Montero, Founder of LCG Auctions.

In all, the 200+ auction lots of pop-culture and vintage memorabilia generated over $535,000 in sales.

Below are some of the key auction items and the final sale price:

Lot #2 2007 Factory Sealed iPhone First Edition – $63,356*

Lot #11 1978 Star Wars Boba Fett Canada 20-Back AFA 85 – $22,206*

Lot #79 – 1982 Master of the Universe Battle Ram AFA 85 – $20,920*

Lot #8 1984 Transformers Bumble Bee AFA 85 – $18.353*

Lot #1 1983 GI Joe Snake Eyes Explosion Back AFA 90 – $15,972

Lot #3 1982 Masters of the Universe Heman 8-Back AFA 80 – $13,789

Lot #4 1982 Masters of the Universe Skeletor 8-Back AFA 80+ – $11,395

Lot #7 1984 Transformers Optimus Prime AFA 85 – $10,360

Lot #15 – 1983 G.I. Joes: Dragonfly XH-1 AFA 85 (85-85-90) – $9,418*

Lot #6 1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Scratch the Cat Figurine AFA 85 – $9,418

Lot #5 1986 VHS Back to the Future REWIND 9.4/4-Star Seal – $7,075

* Indicates a record sale price for the item.