How to Share iCloud Photo Library on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another informative video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can share photos and videos with friends and family, including directly from the Camera, using iCloud Shared Photo Library.

iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you share photos and videos seamlessly with up to five other people. Everyone can collaborate on the collection and enjoy more complete memories.

When you contribute photos and videos to iCloud Shared Photo Library, they move out of your Personal Library and into the Shared Library.

You can join one Shared Library, and you can choose what to share, or automatically share content straight from the camera. All participants have equal permissions to add, edit, and delete content in the Shared Library.

To create a Shared Library on your iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings > Photos, then tap Shared Library.

Choose up to five people to invite, or you can invite participants later.

Choose past photos and videos that you want to move to your Shared Library, or choose to move photos later.

Follow the onscreen steps to preview your Shared Library, confirm the content that you want to share, and invite additional participants.

If you’re using a Mac:

In the Photos app, choose Photos > Settings, then click iCloud.

Make sure that iCloud Photos is turned on. If not, select iCloud Photos.

Click Shared Library, then click Get Started.

To join a Shared Library, you need a device with iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, or macOS Ventura or later with iCloud Photos turned on.

Watch the following video for a better idea of how to set up and use a Shared iCloud Photo Library.