SkipTheDishes Announces New ‘Do Good Deal’ Offer

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

SkipTheDishes has today announced the launch of its new ‘Do Good Deal’ offer on the largest food delivery network in Canada.

Skip

Piloting at participating restaurants in Winnipeg and Vancouver, this menu add-on allows restaurants to offer customers exciting end-of-day discounts on unsold menu items.

The Do Good Deal offer is a new addition to SkipTheDishes’ offerings with the potential to have a big impact on the planet.

With over 50,000 restaurants on the SkipTheDishes network in Canada, the organization can play an important role in helping restaurants reduce their carbon footprint.

“Through this launch, we’re proud to help our restaurant partners turn perfectly good surplus food into a delicious (and discounted) surprise dish for customers to enjoy,” says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success, SkipTheDishes.

Skip the Dishes coupons

As part of the pilot, restaurants will create surprise menu items made with surplus ingredients curated by the restaurant.

These menu items will become available during the last two hours of a participating restaurant’s operating day, and will appear within the SkipTheDishes app and website as a Do Good Deal menu item that customers can add to their order.

On average, menu items will be discounted by 50% or more, allowing customers to enjoy a delicious dish at half the price of a typical entree.

At launch, this offer is available at more than 50 participating restaurants in Winnipeg and Vancouver, with plans for further expansion to additional markets and restaurants.

