Sonos Announces Black Colourway for Sonance Outdoor Speakers

Sonos announced on Wednesday its Sonance Outdoor Speakers will soon launch in a new black colourway, instead of just white.
The company told iPhone in Canada the new black colour will offer installers and customers “more ways to design the perfect outdoor listening space for homes and businesses.”
The Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance are sold as a pair and cost $1,099 CAD, featuring a weatherproof design while delivering rich sound in various conditions including humidity, water, heat, UV rays, and freezing temperatures, all year round in your back yard or patio.
The Sonos by Sonance collection of installed passive speakers are designed to blend into any space and are also optimized for Sonos Amp, with the latter required for optimized sound with custom digital signal processing, Apple AirPlay 2 and more.
Sonos says pre-orders for the black Sonos by Sonance Outdoor Speaker is available today through a Sonos dealer, while general availability launches March 14, 2023.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple Said to Launch 15″ MacBook Air This Year: Report
Apple could launch its rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip, the same processor as the latest 13-inch MacBook Air from last year, by the second quarter of 2023, according to a report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors). "Industry sources said the 15-inch MacBook Air began mass production after the Lunar New Year and is expected to...
Uber Canada Introduces New Audio Recording Safety Feature
Uber Canada has just introduced a new in-app Audio Recording safety feature, which will enable riders and drivers to record audio during a trip. Uber drivers and riders across the country can now securely record audio during trips in case there is an on-trip incident. Riders and drivers can set up the feature in the Safety...
Snapchat Debuts Ray Tracing Technology with Tiffany & Co. Lens
Snapchat has today announced the launch of its latest Ray Tracing AR technology which is now available in Lens Studio to developers worldwide. Ray Tracing is a technical capability that enhances the realism of augmented reality experiences by reflecting light on digital objects. The technology will allow Lenses that feature AR diamond jewelry, clothing, and...