Sonos Announces Black Colourway for Sonance Outdoor Speakers

Sonos announced on Wednesday its Sonance Outdoor Speakers will soon launch in a new black colourway, instead of just white.

The company told iPhone in Canada the new black colour will offer installers and customers “more ways to design the perfect outdoor listening space for homes and businesses.”

The Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance are sold as a pair and cost $1,099 CAD, featuring a weatherproof design while delivering rich sound in various conditions including humidity, water, heat, UV rays, and freezing temperatures, all year round in your back yard or patio.

The Sonos by Sonance collection of installed passive speakers are designed to blend into any space and are also optimized for Sonos Amp, with the latter required for optimized sound with custom digital signal processing, Apple AirPlay 2 and more.

Sonos says pre-orders for the black Sonos by Sonance Outdoor Speaker is available today through a Sonos dealer, while general availability launches March 14, 2023.