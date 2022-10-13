Sonos S.A.N.T.A. Index Tracks Holiday Cheer Level in Canada

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Sonos has today launched the first-ever Sonos S.A.N.T.A. Index in Canada, a special algorithm that analyzes holiday content consumption to reveal when “holiday cheer” has reached critical mass.

Santa

Beginning today, the Sonos S.A.N.T.A. (Seasonal Audio Noise Tracking Aggregator) Index will analyze the frequency that users search and play the five most popular holiday songs and movies on the Sonos app in each participating country – from the United States, Canada and Mexico, to the United Kingdom, Netherlands, South Africa, Colombia, Australia and more.

The Index will measure the level of “Jingle Waves” in Canada, and globally, to measure how much holiday cheer is in the air based on what people are searching, streaming, and saying this holiday season.

“No matter how we celebrate the holidays, it’s a time of year that makes us feel more connected, joyful, and nostalgic, whether it’s listening to that jolly song that brings back vivid memories of baking with your family, or watching that seasonal flick that makes your eyes well up no matter how many times you’ve seen it,” said Pete Pedersen, VP Marketing at Sonos.

Some of the key features of the S.A.N.T.A. Index are:

  • It is a first-of-its-kind Seasonal Audio Noise Tracking Aggregator that has been created to answer one of life’s most debated questions: when does the holiday season officially begin?
  • Many argue it’s “the most wonderful time of year” the day after Halloween, while others lobby for a longer autumn.
  • How will it measure holiday cheer? By looking at the most popular holiday songs and movies being searched and streamed this season, holiday buzz, on social media, and more.
  • The best part? Once it reaches critical mass – defined as 50 – Sonos will kick off the celebration and release festive surprises in each market
  • Consumers have the power to settle this debate in their favor, so Sonos is encouraging them to get involved. Millions of people have Sonos speakers. All they need to do is start streaming once the index launches starting today.

To celebrate each country’s official start of the season, Sonos will unlock product giveaways, promos, new Sonos Radio holiday stations, and more.

