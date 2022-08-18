Sony Launches ‘PlayStation Games for PC’ Website, Highlighting Current Slate of Games Available

Sony has launched its ‘PlayStation Games for PC’ website. Not” surprising by the name, the site gives an overview of the first and second-party titles currently available to play on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

As Sony continues its investment in the PC space, porting many of its own games over, the company has decided to dedicate a website to hosting an up-to-date list of playable games. The website spotlights first-party games such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which recently launched on PC. The website highlights Helldivers and Predator Hunting Grounds from its second-party support.

Additionally, Sony’s new website also includes a ‘Coming Soon’ section. However, the list is fairly shallow with only Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the list.

Each game has navigation links to be taken to their respective pages on Steam and the Epic Games Store so users can purchase the titles on the launcher of their choice.

The website also includes a FAQ section with a couple of answers that stick out. For instance, while discussing whether a PSN ID is required to play on a PC, Sony notes that “you currently do not need a PSN account.” Likewise, in response to questions regarding cross-purchases from console to PC as well as cross-save, Sony confirms both are ” currently not possible.”

Sony’s emphasis on using the terms “currently” comes at a time when there have been references to a PlayStation PC launcher in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’s code (via TheGamer). Theoretically, if Sony is preparing to bring its own launcher into the fold, one would assume that a PSN account would be required in the future. Currently, purchases of God of War on PlayStation 4 and PC are treated separately. Though, that may change if Sony no longer is required to go through Epic or Valve. Similarly, this could enable players to transfer saves from console to PC via the cloud as well.

As of now, PC players can rejoice in seeing PlayStation continue to make investments in the platform. While there are additional titles on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how PC shapes the future of PlayStation.