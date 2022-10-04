Spark Email Client Gets Major Revamp, New Productivity Features

Readdle has just rolled out a major productivity update for its cross-platform Spark email client, introducing an all-new Home Screen, Smart Inbox, Priority Email, Gatekeeper email blocking, and more.

“We have more “wants” and “needs” than we have the capacity to fulfill,” noted the developers while announcing the expansion of Spark beyond Mac, iOS, and Android and making it available on Windows computers for the first time.

“The new Spark brings a new productivity philosophy, an updated experience, a set of powerful new tools, and a much-awaited Windows version,” they said.

The all-new Spark is built around “intentional productivity,” a new approach to working and communicating based on these four core principles:

Intentionality

Focus

Accomplishment

Learning

Below is a quick run down of all the features introduced in the latest Spark app update:

New Smart Inbox: It shows emails from real people at the top, while newsletters and notifications are grouped below.

It shows emails from real people at the top, while newsletters and notifications are grouped below. Priority Email: Never miss an email from important senders by marking them as Priority. Messages from your priority contacts stay at the top of your inbox, highlighted for quick identification.

Never miss an email from important senders by marking them as Priority. Messages from your priority contacts stay at the top of your inbox, highlighted for quick identification. Mark as Done: Treat emails like tasks and mark them as done once the work is complete. Spark removes “done” emails from your inbox and presents a beautiful reward for achieving inbox zero.

Treat emails like tasks and mark them as done once the work is complete. Spark removes “done” emails from your inbox and presents a beautiful reward for achieving inbox zero. Set Aside: There are emails you may want to deal with later – like a newsletter to read on the weekend or a message you can’t answer immediately. Set them aside for a more convenient time and reclaim your focus for the things that matter now.

There are emails you may want to deal with later – like a newsletter to read on the weekend or a message you can’t answer immediately. Set them aside for a more convenient time and reclaim your focus for the things that matter now. Command Center: Act on your emails faster than ever with the Сommand Сenter. Think of it as a hub with shortcuts to all the actions Spark has to offer.

Act on your emails faster than ever with the Сommand Сenter. Think of it as a hub with shortcuts to all the actions Spark has to offer. Home Screen: Home Screen helps reduce the number of times you open email throughout the day and encourages better email habits. To reduce stress and distractions and boost productivity, you can compose and engage with priority emails without entering your inbox.

Home Screen helps reduce the number of times you open email throughout the day and encourages better email habits. To reduce stress and distractions and boost productivity, you can compose and engage with priority emails without entering your inbox. Gatekeeper: Pre-screen new senders and decide who is allowed to email you. You can easily block unwanted senders to save time and mental energy on dealing with their emails.

Pre-screen new senders and decide who is allowed to email you. You can easily block unwanted senders to save time and mental energy on dealing with their emails. Group by Sender: Getting too many emails from a specific sender? Group them together to declutter your inbox and mark them as done with a single click.

Getting too many emails from a specific sender? Group them together to declutter your inbox and mark them as done with a single click. Mute threads: Remove yourself quietly from ongoing conversations by muting a thread that’s no longer relevant. It’s perfect for long email chains where you were CC’ed or BCC’ed.

Remove yourself quietly from ongoing conversations by muting a thread that’s no longer relevant. It’s perfect for long email chains where you were CC’ed or BCC’ed. Large email attachments: You can now send attachments larger than 25 MB directly through Spark. A recipient will get a secure link to download your file.

Many of Spark’s tools are free for all users and are available on desktop (Windows and macOS), iOS, and Android. Existing customers retain the features they had before for free.

New individual users for $4.99 per month with an annual subscription ($59.99) or $7.99 per month with a monthly subscription.

for $4.99 per month with an annual subscription ($59.99) or $7.99 per month with a monthly subscription. Existing individual users enjoy a lifetime discount of 30% on annual subscriptions, bringing the fee from $59.99 to $41.99 ($3.49 per month). Monthly access is priced at $7.99.

Check out the full list of free and Premium features.