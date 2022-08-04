Apple Fixes Studio Display Speaker Issue with Firmware Update

As spotted by the folks over at MacRumors, Apple has just rolled out an updated version of the 15.5 firmware for the Studio Display, which fixes an issue with the display’s built-in speakers.

A number of Apple Studio Display owners have been experiencing speaker issues, which were confirmed by Apple in an internal memo to its authorized service providers. The memo noted there isn’t much of a fix yet beyond “try turning it off, then on again.”

The problem causes the speakers to produce either garbled sound or no sound at all, according to numerous complaints on Twitter and Apple’s support forums.

The release notes for today’s Studio Display firmware update, which takes the build number to 19F80, confirm that it “resolves an audio issue with Studio Display.”

Apple introduced the all-new Studio Display earlier this year, featuring an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina screen, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

Canadian pricing for the Studio Display starts from $1,999 CAD. The regular version of the Display Studio includes a tilt-adjustable stand or VESA mount adapter, but not both.