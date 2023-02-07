Surprise! Nintendo Direct Livestream Coming February 8 [VIDEO]

Nintendo announced on Tuesday morning its next Nintendo Direct is slated for Wednesday, February 8 at 2pm PT/5pm ET.

The surprise announcement means tomorrow’s livestream will showcase the next batch of Nintendo Switch games, as seen in previous showings. Nintendo says tomorrow’s Direct livestream will have “roughly 40 minutes of information” on Nintendo Switch titles coming in the first half of 2023.

The most recent Nintendo Direct livestream took place in September. The company teased the next Legend of Zelda at the time, ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ and we might find out more about the latter tomorrow.

You can bookmark the Nintendo Direct livestream YouTube link below:

Earlier today, it was reported the Nintendo Switch has now become the third-best selling console of all time, surpassing Sony’s PS4 and the iconic Game Boy, with over 122 million units sold.

Despite launching in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has remained the same—even its starting price—aside from an OLED version that has a slightly larger display, doubled internal storage and improved speaker placement.