How to Switch from Android to iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has just published a new video on its official YouTube channel titled “Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered,” addressing some of the most-searched questions Android users ask before switching to iOS.

The video answers questions covering a range of topics from moving to iOS, trade-in, reliability, software updates, privacy, and support.

“Coming from an Android phone? You’ll see how easy it is to switch from the moment you turn on your new iPhone. There’s a walk-through to get you started and an app that transfers your photos, contacts, and more. You can even trade in your old smartphone for credit.”

Below are some of the most frequently asked questions by Android users when switching to iPhone:

Will it be easy to transfer my contacts, photos, and messages?

Can I trade in my Android smartphone?

Will it hold up over time?

Will it be reliable?

Will it get the latest updates?

How will my personal info be protected?

Will I get support from Apple?

Check out the video embedded below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.