You Can Now Tap with American Express on PRESTO Devices in the GTA

American Express Canada and Metrolinx have just enabled tap-to-pay functionality on eligible PRESTO devices for GO Transit and Union Pearson (UP) Express in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Cardmembers can pay for their adult transit fare with a contactless-enabled American Express Card, mobile wallet, or payment-enabled smartwatch.

To make for a seamless experience, Cardmembers can simply tap on at an eligible PRESTO device to board, and then tap off once they have reached their destination.

“We are thrilled to bring more payment options to transit commuters and offer our Cardmembers additional opportunities to get rewarded on their everyday purchases,” said American Express Canada VP Kerri-Ann Santaguida.

“We are thrilled to see that our customers are adopting these new credit card and digital credit options to pay their fare on GO Transit and UP Express,” said Phil Verster, President and Chief Executive Officer at Metrolinx. “With a tap on and off of their credit card, or the credit card on their smart watch or mobile phone, customers now have even more choice and convenience when choosing public transit.”

From October 6 to December 31, 2022, eligible American Express Cardmembers can also take advantage of a limited-time Metrolinx offer.

Cardmembers can receive a one-time $5 statement credit when spending $25 in qualifying transit fare purchases at designated PRESTO devices at GO stations and UP Express transit locations when using their registered contactless enabled American Express Card.

For more information, Cardmembers can visit amex.ca/onthego.