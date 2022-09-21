Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond Coming to FIFA 23

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo are coming to FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road, the club’s home ground.

Lasso

Starting September 30, players will be able to select Ted Lasso as their playable manager in FIFA 23’s Career Mode, or they can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league.

AFC Richmond will be playable across Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons, including The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium.

Also in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players will be able to show their love for AFC Richmond with a series of customization items including authentic kits and TIFOs, as well as being able to find and select Ted Lasso or Coach Beard as their club’s manager.

All AFC Richmond content in FUT will be available through objectives and challenges.

FIFA 23 launches worldwide on September 30. You can pre-order by September 29 to get an untradeable Ones To Watch Player Item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and more.

