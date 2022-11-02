Telus Health to Gift $2 for Every ‘MyPet’ App Download

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Telus Health and the BC SPCA have joined forces to provide access to virtual veterinary care through the newly launched Telus Health MyPet service, offering reduced rates for virtual consultations for dogs and cats.

Telus

Additionally, for every download of the Telus Health MyPet app, TELUS Health will give $2 to the BC SPCA until November 26 to a maximum of $20,000.

New pet owners in the following seven SPCA pilot locations across BC will also benefit from a special discount, upon their adoption of a dog or cat, on their first Telus Health MyPet consultation:

  • Alberni-Clayoquot Community Animal Centre (4936 Broughton St, Port Alberni BC)
  • Burnaby Community Animal Centre (3202 Norland Ave, Burnaby BC)
  • North Cariboo Community Animal Centre (4011 Lansdowne Rd, Prince George BC)
  • Prince Rupert Community Animal Centre (1740 Prince Rupert Blvd, Prince Rupert BC)
  • Quesnel Community Animal Centre (1000 Carson Pit Rd, Quesnel BC)
  • Shuswap Community Animal Centre (5850 Auto Rd SE, Salmon Arm BC)
  • South Okanagan Community Animal Centre (2200 Dartmouth Dr, Penticton BC)

“As the number of dogs and cats in animal centres increases, we’re proud to be able to provide much needed virtual veterinary support and financial contributions,” said Telus Health Chief Marketing Officer, Juggy Sihota.

“The Telus Health MyPet app will help free up time for our animal care team to focus on providing loving care and enrichment for the animals in our centres,” says Parm Takhar, COO of the BC SPCA.

“MyPet will help us care for animals and serves as an excellent complement to the fantastic support that local veterinary clinics provide us on a daily basis.”

To get started, you can download the app, create your free account and register your pet(s). You can then schedule a virtual video appointment with a vet.

Download Telus Health MyPet for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch [Direct Link]

