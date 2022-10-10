The OG App for Android Removed from Google Play

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

The OG App, an ad-free and suggestion-free Instagram client which was pulled by Apple from the App Store just over a week ago, has now been removed from Google Play as well, TechCrunch is reporting.

OG App

Created by a startup called Unf1feed, the app was removed by Apple for violating Instagram owner Meta’s terms of use for the service, which in turn constituted a breach of Apple’s App Store review guidelines.

Now, Google has also pulled the Android version of The OG App from Google Play for the same reason.

For those who aren’t familiar, The OG App removed ads and suggested posts from Instagram users’ home feeds and also included additional features like creating custom feeds.

The developers said in the brief period the app was live it attracted more than 25,000 downloads. They, however, added that they will no longer be able to serve their users following the app’s removal from both iOS and Android app stores.

The app’s creators have now said they are thinking about the next steps and will provide more details in the coming weeks.

